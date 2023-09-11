India Vs Pakistan: What Happens Today?

IMAGE: The India-Pakistan Asia Cup Super Fours match in Colombo on Sunday was pushed to the reserve day because of rain on Sunday. Photograph: Pakistan Cricket Board/X

The Asia Cup Super Fours match between India and Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo was pushed to the reserve day, today, because of persistent rain on Sunday.

Play will resume at 3 pm IST on Monday after the Asian Cricket Council made a late bizarre decision to have a reserve day for the match on Monday -- the only match to enjoy such a luxury in the tournament.

When the match resumes on Monday, India will continue their batting, with the umpires looking to have a full 50 overs game weather permitting.



India were well-placed on 147/2 in 24.1 overs when play was abandoned on Sunday, with Virat Kohli batting on eight and K L Rahul unbeaten on 17.



The reserve day also means that in less than 24 hours of completion of the Pakistan game, India will meet Sri Lanka in their next Super Fours encounter on Tuesday.

India's Asia Cup opener against Pakistan was called off due to rain, while their match against Nepal was also truncated because of wet weather.



The weather has been a subject of intense debate through the Sri Lanka leg of Asia Cup. Rain is expected in the Sri Lankan capital throughout remainder of the tournament.



The weather for Monday is not encouraging either with Accuweather predicting rain throughout the day.

If the start of the match is delayed due to rain, the umpires might consider reducing the number of overs. A minimum of 20 overs in each innings is needed to decide the winners in an One-Day International.



However, if the match doesn't conclude because of the weather, then both teams will get one point each.



After India face Sri Lanka on Tuesday, their final Super Fours game is against Bangladesh on Friday.