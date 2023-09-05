News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Bangladesh get Litton lift ahead of Super Fours

Bangladesh get Litton lift ahead of Super Fours

Source: PTI
September 05, 2023 12:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Litton Das, who was initially ruled out of the tournament because of illness, joined the team after getting his medical clearance on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Litton Das, who was initially ruled out of the tournament because of illness, joined the team after getting his medical clearance on Tuesday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Litton Das/Twitter

Bangladesh received a big boost with the comeback of their premier wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das just in time for the Asia Cup Super Fours stage.

Bangladesh clinched a place in the Super Fours after a convincing 89-run victory over Afghanistan in their final group match in Lahore on Sunday.

 

Litton, who was initially ruled out of the tournament because of illness, joined the team after getting his medical clearance on Tuesday.

"The Asia Cup squad has a few injury concerns and the team management felt the need for an additional player going into the Super Four," Bangladesh chief selector Minhajul Abedin was quoted as saying in ESPNCricinfo.

"We have received the BCB medical team's clearance regarding Litton's health and have decided to send him to Pakistan."

Bangladesh are facing several injury concerns within the team.

During his century against Afghanistan, Najmul Hossain Shanto was seen clutching his hamstring on multiple occasions.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz suffered finger cramps while scoring his century and had to retire hurt.

In a prior match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele on August 31, Mustafizur Rahman picked up a niggle that prevented him from playing against Afghanistan.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
US Open PIX: Alcaraz, Rublev in quarters; Jabeur out
US Open PIX: Alcaraz, Rublev in quarters; Jabeur out
Bumrah-Sanjana welcome son Angad
Bumrah-Sanjana welcome son Angad
Ganguly watches Arsenal crush Man U at The Emirates
Ganguly watches Arsenal crush Man U at The Emirates
Growth concerns weighing on Nykaa's stock
Growth concerns weighing on Nykaa's stock
SC adjourns hearing on Umar Khalid's bail plea
SC adjourns hearing on Umar Khalid's bail plea
G20 invite mentions Bharat, not India; Cong sees red
G20 invite mentions Bharat, not India; Cong sees red
What G20 Leaders' Spouses Can Expect
What G20 Leaders' Spouses Can Expect

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

Asia Cup matches could be moved out from rainy Colombo

Asia Cup matches could be moved out from rainy Colombo

Starstruck Nepal players enjoy a slice of Kohli

Starstruck Nepal players enjoy a slice of Kohli

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances