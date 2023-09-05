Bangladesh get Litton lift ahead of Super Fours

IMAGE: Litton Das, who was initially ruled out of the tournament because of illness, joined the team after getting his medical clearance on Tuesday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Litton Das/Twitter

Bangladesh received a big boost with the comeback of their premier wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das just in time for the Asia Cup Super Fours stage.

Bangladesh clinched a place in the Super Fours after a convincing 89-run victory over Afghanistan in their final group match in Lahore on Sunday.

Litton, who was initially ruled out of the tournament because of illness, joined the team after getting his medical clearance on Tuesday.

"The Asia Cup squad has a few injury concerns and the team management felt the need for an additional player going into the Super Four," Bangladesh chief selector Minhajul Abedin was quoted as saying in ESPNCricinfo.

"We have received the BCB medical team's clearance regarding Litton's health and have decided to send him to Pakistan."

Bangladesh are facing several injury concerns within the team.

During his century against Afghanistan, Najmul Hossain Shanto was seen clutching his hamstring on multiple occasions.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz suffered finger cramps while scoring his century and had to retire hurt.

In a prior match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele on August 31, Mustafizur Rahman picked up a niggle that prevented him from playing against Afghanistan.