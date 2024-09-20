News
Head's unbeaten ton gives Australia easy win over England

September 20, 2024 00:35 IST
Australia opener Travis Head celebrates his century in the first One-Day International against England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on Thursday.

IMAGE: Australia opener Travis Head celebrates his century in the first One-Day International against England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on Thursday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Travis Head scored a unbeaten 154 and Marnus Labuschagne contributed 77 as Australia successfully chased down a formidable 316-run target to beat England by seven wickets in the first of their five-match One Day International Series at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

 

Australia reached 317-3 with six overs to spare after bowling England out for 315 in 49.4 overs.

It was a 13th successive ODI win for last year’s World Cup winners, and sixth in a row over England, despite being forced to field a depleted line-up because of illness in their camp and injury.

Head’s highest ODI score, coming off 129 balls with 20 fours and five sixes, was ably supported by Labuschagne, who earlier had also proven key in restricting England’s strong start to the contest.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
