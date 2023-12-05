Ashwin's Glimpse Of Cyclone Damage

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravichandran Ashwin/Instagram

Cyclone Michaung unleashed chaos in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states, resulting in severe disruptions and substantial damage.

The cyclone claimed at least eight lives in Chennai on Monday due to rain-related incidents, and threats persist for areas in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

The intense storm uprooted trees, damaged homes, and disrupted critical infrastructure, leaving communities to grapple with the aftermath and ongoing challenges posed by Michaung's force.

Heavy rainfall prompted the closure of Chennai's airport, submerging the city and causing significant flooding in low-lying areas.

Although the rain has subsided, the aftermath signals a formidable recovery process. The weather office anticipates ongoing light to moderate rainfall in most parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, offering a semblance of relief.

However, the path to recovery remains arduous.

Chennai resident Ravichandran Ashwin shared a video spotlighting the storm's impact on roads, revealing extensive damage, including a sizable hole filled with rainwater.

'Hang tight for another day everyone. Even if the rain stops, recovery is going to take a while #ChennaiRains2023 #Michaung,' Ashwin tweeted.