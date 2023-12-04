SEE: Container truck goes under as Chennai is flooded

Cyclonic storm Michaung, which is likely to cross the coast in Andhra Pradesh on the forenoon of December 5, lay near Chennai and Puducherry, with heavy rains lashing the region.

Chennai’s transport services took a severe hit as a number of trains and flights were cancelled. Heavily inundated roads posed a challenge to road users who were few and far.

Many parts of the state capital and the adjoining districts of Kancheepuram, Chengalpet and Tiruvallur came under sheets of water even as the government machinery was deployed to clear the stagnant water and inundation.

In its latest update, the weather office said the rains were likely to continue in these districts till late on Monday.

Here are a few videos showing a submerged Chennai: