PIX: India pull of thrilling win; sweep Bangladesh 2-0

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin bats during Day 4 of the second and final Test in Mirpur, Dhaka on Sunday. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

A dogged 71-run stand between Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin came to India's rescue as the visitors fought back from a hopeless situation to pull off a three-wicket win over Bangladesh in the second and final Test and complete a 2-0 series sweep, in Mirpur, Dhaka on Sunday.

With India reeling on 74/7 after being set 145 for victory on a difficult pitch, Bangladesh were on course for their first ever Test win against their formidable neighbours before Iyer (29 not out off 46) and Aswhin (42 not out off 62) denied them the victory.

Off-spinner Mehidy Hazan Miraz (5/63) kept Bangladesh in the hunt with a five-wicket haul but it did not prove to be enough.



The come-from-behind win meant India strengthened their chances of a second straight final appearance in the ICC World Test Championship.

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer plays the sweep shot. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Bangladesh spinners were all over the Indians after the start of play on Sunday. Resuming the innings at 45/4, India lost Jaydev Unadkat (13) in the second over of the day.



After slog sweeping Miraz for a six, Unadkat was caught plumb in front of the stumps with the arm ball from Shakib Al Hasan which struck plumb in front.



Rishabh Pant tried to put the pressure back on the opposition with his counter attacking approach. The southpaw had changed the course of the first innings with his 93 but fell for nine on this occasion with Miraz trapping him leg before.



It became 74/7 when a well set Axar Patel (34) became Miraz's fifth wicket. It was the straighter one again that thud into his pads before clipping the leg stump.



India were staring at their maiden defeat against Bangladesh before Iyer and Ashwin provided a ray of hope with a gritty stand.

IMAGE: Mehidy Hasan, right, celebrates the wicket of Axar Patel to complete his five-wicket haul. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

The duo was happy to preserve their wicket initially before Iyer changed the momentum with back-to-back boundaries off Shakib in the 41st over.



Miraz offered a loose ball in the following over and Iyer was quick to make room and punch it through the covers for another boundary.



Bangladesh resorted to pace in their bid to break the stand but the plan did not work. Ashwin, who was dropped at short leg on one, collected a couple of boundaries off right arm seamer Khaled Ahmed to bring the target down to just 26 runs.



Miraz was brought into the attack as the last throw of dice but Ashwin pulled him for a six before hitting back-to-back boundaries to seal the win.