Gill named vice-captain for Asia Cup; Bumrah included

IMAGE: Shubman Gill enjoyed a phenomenal run with the bat in England, piling up 754 runs at an average of 75.40 with four centuries. Photograph: BCCI

Shubman Gill was named as India's vice-captain for the upcoming Asia Cup, to be played in the UAE next month.



Gill enjoyed a phenomenal run with the bat in England, piling up 754 runs at an average of 75.40 with four centuries. He has an impressive record in ODIs, with 2,775 runs in 55 matches at an average of 59.04.

"Last time when he played T20 cricket post the World Cup, when we went to Sri Lanka, I was leading he was the vice-captain. That's where we started our new cycle for the T20 World Cup, after that he got busy with Test cricket, and he didn't get opportunities to play T20 cricket. He is there in the squad and we are happy to have him," said captain Suryakumar Yadav on Gill's inclusion.

However, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer missed out despite their superb showing in IPL 2025 earlier this year.

"It is unfortunate. But with what Abhishek (Sharma) has done over the last year, he also gives the captain a bowling option, so one of these guys was always going to miss out," said chief selector Ajit Agarkar.

On Iyer, he added: "No fault of his, but tell me who can he replace? At the moment, he will have to wait for his chances."

Rinku Singh kept his place as the finisher, along with all-rounder Shivam Dube, while Jitesh Sharma was picked as the second wicket-keeper.

Jasprit Bumrah was picked for the Asia Cup after he confirmed his availability to the selectors with Arshdeep Singh as his pace partner. Harshit Rana was picked as the third seamer ahead of Prasidh Krishna.

Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy are the two frontline spinners, while all-rounders Axar Patel and Abhishek Sharma can chip in with a few overs of spin.

The Asia Cup will be held in Dubai and Abu Dhabi from September 9 to 28. India are placed in Group A with Pakistan, Oman, and the UAE, while Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Hong Kong are in group B.



India will play two of their league games on September 10 (vs UAE) and September 14 (vs Pakistan) at Dubai while their final league game against Oman will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 19.

India's squad for Asia Cup: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Standbys: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal.