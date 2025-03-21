R Ashwin 'theru': Chennai street to be named after spinner

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin will soon have a street named after him. Photograph: ICC/X

A distinguished honour for a distinguished personality.

India's spin-bowling legend Ravichandran Ashwin has been honoured by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).

The GCC has unanimously decided to rename Ramakrishnapuram 1st Street in West Mambalam -- the street where the former Indian cricketer resides -- in his honour.

According to The Hindu, the decision to rename the street was based on a request received from Carrom Ball Event & Marketing Pvt Ltd, whose Chief Operating Officer, S Karthik, highlighted Ashwin’s contributions to Indian cricket.

'

“Ashwin has represented India and Tamil Nadu in numerous matches, winning several awards and accolades. He is widely recognised as one of the world’s best all-rounders,” the Greater Chennai Corporation resolution read.

The GCC had sought and received government approval to pass a resolution for the renaming of the street, the report added.

Ashwin, who will be seen in action with the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025, retired from international cricket on December 18, 2024.

Ashwin retired from the game as the second highest wicket-taker for India in Tests with 537 scalps in 106 games, leaving him only behind Anil Kumble (619 wickets).

The 38-year-old played 116 ODIs for India, claiming 156 wickets, while his 65 T20 International outings yielded 72 scalps.