Ashwin takes dig at IPL post-match awards

IMAGE: CSK's Ravichandran Ashwin. Photograph: CSK

The Indian Premier League has always produced high-scoring matches and it's no different this season.

SunRisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings , Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Titans have already breached the 230-run mark already this season.

It;s the batters who have dominated and the lop-sided contest mean the award at the post-match presentations are given to batters.

Chennai Super Kings bowler Ravichandran Ashwin feels the unfairness towards bowlers has become hugely apparent.

'In the IPL presentation show, there are at least 10 awards that they give out to people. In fact 50 per cent of both teams receives some sort of award. But if someone bowls well, delivers a good over, they don't even get a single award,' Ashwin said on his YouTube channel

'You have the super striker, super fours, super sixes, it's all there. Super ball isn't there. One time there was a fastest ball award. That ball might have been hit for a six but the person will still get the award,' he joked.

He also quipped: 'Itna door nahin hai ki bowler ball leke bhaag jayega ground se bahar (That day's not too far that the bowler will run away from the ground with the ball.) Agar mein ball nahin daalunga toh aap maaroge kaise? (If I don't deliver the ball then how will you hit it?).'

A questionable adjudication was made a few days ago.

In the match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings, GT needed 75 from 36 balls with eight wickets in hand and a set Jos Buttler and Sherfane Rutherford in the middle, Vijaykumar Vyashak came in as an impact substitute bowler and bowled the 15th and the 17th over that went for just five runs each. It broke the flow of the GT innings and they were all stopped at 232 for five with Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler making a 41-ball 74 and 33-ball 54 respectively. Despite Vijaykumar Vyashak's effort, it was Shreyas Iyer who was awarded Player of the match for his 97 not out.