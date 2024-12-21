News
Ashwin Passes The Baton To...

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 21, 2024 09:27 IST
Ravichandran Ashwin

 

With Ravichandran Ashwin's retirement from international cricket, the spotlight now shifts to his potential successor.

Among the options to take over India's spin-bowling duties in the post-Ashwin era, fellow Chennai resident Washington Sundar stands out as the most fitting replacement. A versatile off-spin all-rounder, Washi seems poised to fill the big shoes left behind by Ashwin.

Following Ashwin's announcement after the drawn third Test at the Gabba, heartfelt tributes poured in from fans and team-mates alike.

Washi, who shares a deep bond with Ashwin, posted a touching message on social media, calling him 'an inspiration' and reflecting on their journey together.

'More than just a team-mate, you have been an inspiration, Ash Anna. It's been an honour to share the field and dressing room with you,' Washi wrote.

'Coming from the same state of Tamil Nadu, I have grown up watching you -- from the close corners of Chepauk to playing alongside you. Every moment has been a privilege. The learnings, both on and off the field, are something I will carry forever. Wishing you success and happiness in whatever comes next.'

Ashwin responded on Friday through his X account: 'Thuppakiya pudinga Washi! The 2 minutes you spoke that night in the get-together was the best.'

The phrase 'Thuppakiya pudinga' takes off from a dialogue in superstar Vijay's film Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.) and translates to 'hold this gun', symbolising the passing of the baton.

