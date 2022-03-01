News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ashwin is fit and available for selection: Bumrah

Ashwin is fit and available for selection: Bumrah

Source: PTI
March 01, 2022 20:12 IST
'Ashwin is shaping up well, looking comfortable in training'

Team India

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin missed the recent white-ball series against West Indies at home due to the injury. Photograph: BCCI

Ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who has been recovering from an unspecified injury he suffered in January, is shaping up well and looking 'comfortable during training' ahead of the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka, India vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah said on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old Ashwin missed the recent white-ball series against West Indies at home as well as the three-match T20I contest against visiting Sri Lanka due to the injury.

“The test team had already come before and they were practising, he (Ashwin) is shaping up well and I don't know, I am not aware that there are any complaints,” Bumrah said at the virtual press conference ahead of the first Test against Sri Lanka beginning in Mohali from Friday.

 

“He (Ashwin) looked good, he looked very comfortable in training today. He was bowling, batting, fielding, he did everything, so I think he is shaping up really well."

Acknowledging the crucial role Ashwin plays in the Indian Test team set-up, Bumrah said, "He plays a very important role whenever we play, so his role will be important and hopefully there would (will) be no troubles going forward."

Ashwin has 430 wickets from 84 Tests.

‘Will try to give my best in whatever capacity I can'

“See, I don't look at it as a particular position that a spinner, or a bowler or a batter is a leader. As a senior member of the team, you have to help the players, in whatever capacity you can,” Bumrah said.

“As I have spoken before, this (vice-captain) is just a post. Yes, obviously given an opportunity, it's a great opportunity that was presented itself and I am very happy to do that," the right-arm speedster added.

He said his endeavour was to help captain Rohit Sharma in whatever way he can.

"I will try to give my best in whatever capacity I can. But for me, I don't think any position should matter or a bowler or a batter makes a difference, it depends on how you handle the situation and how tactically strong you are."

'Everybody is fine' but not ready to share team combination

Bumrah did not share the team combination, saying it was too early and there were three days to go for the game.

“Well, we just had a look at the track, but it is too early because (there are) still three days to go for the game, so there could be a lot of changes. So, right now we have not had a combination in mind.

"We had an optional session today, everybody was looking good and everybody was looking in touch, so that is a positive sign for us and we will try to hopefully make out a plan soon,” the Ahmedabad born pacer said.

"Everybody is fine, no complaints. Fingers crossed hopefully there are no problems and we would not face any difficulties,” he said. 

Source: PTI
