'Hope Kohli celebrates his 100th Test with a hundred'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli has gone without a century in more than two years. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Virat Kohli is all set to play his 100th Test when India play Sri Lanka at the PCA stadium in Mohali from Friday, March 4.

Legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar wishes to see the modern era great celebrating his 100th Test with a hundred in Mohali.

Gavaskar, who became the first man to play 100 Tests for India, said it will be wonderful to see Kohli achieving a record in his landmark match, saying it's a great feeling to represent your country in 100 Tests after having dream of playing in whites while growing up.

Kohli will become the 12th Indian to play 100 Tests after Sachin Tendulkar (200), Rahul Dravid (163), V V S Laxman (134), Anil Kumble (132), Kapil Dev (131), Sunil Gavaskar (125), Dilip Vengsarkar (116), Sourav Ganguly (113), Ishant Sharma (105), Harbhajan Singh (103), and Virender Sehwag (103).

No Indian has scored a hundred in his 100th Test. Only 9 batters -- Colin Cowdrey, Javed Miandad, Gordon Greenidge, Alec Stewart, Inzamam-ul Haq, Ricky Ponting, Graeme Smith, Hashim Amla, Joe Root -- have hit a hundred in their landmark 100th Test.

Gavaskar wants Kohli to break his long century drought in the milestone game and join the extraordinary list of batters who have scored a century in their 100th Test. Kohli has not scored an international hundred since November 2019 when he got past the three figure mark in a day-night Test against Bangladesh at home.

'I can only say that it is going to be a sense of achievement. When you start playing cricket as a school kid, you want to play for India and hoping that you play for India for a certain while and suddenly you know, success comes to you and then you go on from year to year and then the 100th Test comes to you,' Gavaskar told Star Sports.

'It's a very special feeling. And look at what he has achieved in all format of the game, not just Test cricket, where he has been fabulous,' he said.

Gavaskar also recalled his 100th Test for India, narrating how he was dismissed on 48 during the match.

'Lots of batsmen have played 100 Tests, but did not get a hundred in that Test match. I clipped a half volley to square leg when I was batting on 48. Can you believe it, on 48? Simple catch that was.'