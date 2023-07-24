News
Ashes: 'Why can't we just play until...' questions Joe Root

Source: ANI
July 24, 2023 18:45 IST
IMAGE: After rain washed out England’s chances of reclaiming the urn, a dejected Joe Root questioned why play had to be stopped early. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

England batter Joe Root advocated for more flexibility in  playing regulations and questioned for stopping the game early in the evening stating that "why can't we just play until we bowl the overs?" as the conditions are suitable in England until 10 pm in the summers.

When the conditions were suitable enough for it to continue as two days of the fourth Test of Ashes 2023 were ruled out due to rain at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground. England were in pole position to bring the series on level terms and reignite their hopes of securing the Ashes after 2015.

But once again their undying love story with the rain entered the play for two consecutive days to push the match towards a draw.

 

Even with a draw, Australia walked out victorious by reclaiming the Ashes series yet again. As the rain swept away England's hopes of ending their drought, fans started to question the absence of reserve day, issues with over-rates and many more things.

IMAGE: Though disappointed, skipper Ben Stokes did not support the idea of a reserve day for Test cricket. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Root didn't hold back from highlighting these points after the match and said, "It doesn't get dark here in England until 10 pm in the summer, why can't we just play until we bowl the overs?"

"There are so many different ways of trying to find opportunities to get as much play in as possible. At every opportunity at every stage, you should be looking to find ways to get the Test on. We batted in worse conditions at Edgbaston, but that is cricket. You just want consistency in those conditions," Root added.

England skipper Ben Stokes also came forward to express his disappointment after missing out on the opportunity to reclaim the urn. But he also affirmed that he wasn't a fan of having reserve days in a Test series.

"This is a tough way to not be able to get the urn back but I probably wouldn't be on the side of saying there should be reserve days. Test cricket is five days," Stokes told Sky Sports.

"I understand there being a reserve day for the World Test Championship final as you want a winner at the end of that, but I don't see there being a day for a reserve day in a Test series," Stokes added.

