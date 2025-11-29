HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ashes: Toss will be key factor in Brisbane with pink ball

Ashes: Toss will be key factor in Brisbane with pink ball

November 29, 2025 09:10 IST

'It is quite important to bat first because even if you are bowled out by tea when it's starting to go dark, you have a brand new ball under lights.'

England's Ben Stokes celebrates with teammates after taking his fifth wicket during the first Ashes Test against Australia at Perth stadium, Perth, on November 21, 2025.

IMAGE: England's Ben Stokes celebrates with teammates after taking his fifth wicket during the first Ashes Test against Australia at Perth stadium, Perth, on November 21, 2025. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

England fast bowler Stuart Broad said the second Ashes Test, starting Thursday next week, will be a lottery and the toss is a key factor in Brisbane with the pink ball.

Australia have won 13 of their 14 day-night Tests, their only loss coming at the Gabba last year against the West Indies.

England have won just two out of their seven pink-ball matches. They have lost all three in Australia -- a 120 run-defeat in Adelaide in 2017, before 275-run and 146-run defeats in Adelaide and Hobart in 2021.

 

"We know the pink-ball Test, having played a few ourselves, is a bit of a lottery," Broad, who has played in all of England's pink-ball Tests so far, said on 'For The Love of Cricket' podcast. 

"It is all about timing a little bit of when you bowl with the brand new ball.

"Winning the toss and batting is pretty crucial in the pink-ball Test in my opinion."

Australia won the first Test by eight wickets after England batting collapsed twice in Perth, Mitchell Starc taking 10 wickets in the match.

The fast-bowler is also the leading wicket-taker in the pink-ball Tests with 81 wickets, and could pose a threat once again for the visitors' batting unit.

"That's why I think it is quite important to bat first because even if you are bowled out by tea when it's starting to go dark, you have a brand new ball under lights," Broad said.

"And if you bat well you can control when you bowl in the game and in the day."

Australia, 1-0 up in the series, will again be captained by stand-in skipper Steve Smith as Pat Cummins and fellow paceman Josh Hazlewood are again ruled out due to injuries.

Source: REUTERS
