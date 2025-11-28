Rohit on cusp of joining elite list of Indian batters

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma needs 98 runs to become the fourth Indian batter to reach the 20,000-run mark . Photograph: ANI Photo

Rohit Sharma is on the cusp of becoming only the fourth Indian batter to hit the 20,000-run milestone.

Rohit, who has 19,902 international runs to his name in 502 matches, will have a chance to reach the milestone during the three-match ODI series against South Africa, starting on Sunday, November 30, at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi.

The flamboyant opener has tallied 11,370 runs in 276 ODIs, 4,301 runs in 67 Tests, and 4,231 runs in 159 T20Is.

He now needs 98 runs to join an elite list comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Rahul Dravid.

Tendulkar tops the lists with 34,357 runs under his belt, followed by Virat Kohli with 27,673 runs, and Dravid with 24,064 runs.

The 38-year-old Rohit, who retired from T20Is and Test cricket, now plays in just one format. After the South Africa series, he is expected to feature in the ODI series against New Zealand at home.

Rohit will be heading into the South Africa series on the back of a solid hundred against Australia in Sydney. In the final game of the three-match ODI series, which India lost 1-2, he smashed an unbeaten 121 off 125 balls, helping his side register a consolation win. His knock contained 13 boundaries and three sixes.

Virat Kohli, who is also a single-format player now, will also return to action against the Proteas.

India, who suffered a 0-2 whitewash in the Test series, will be keen to bounce back in the white-ball format.