HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Rohit on cusp of joining elite list of Indian batters

Rohit on cusp of joining elite list of Indian batters

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 28, 2025 21:36 IST

x

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma needs 98 runs to become the fourth Indian batter to reach the 20,000-run mark. Photograph: ANI Photo

Rohit Sharma is on the cusp of becoming only the fourth Indian batter to hit the 20,000-run milestone. 

Rohit, who has 19,902 international runs to his name in 502 matches, will have a chance to reach the milestone during the three-match ODI series against South Africa, starting on Sunday, November 30, at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi.

The flamboyant opener has tallied 11,370 runs in 276 ODIs, 4,301 runs in 67 Tests, and 4,231 runs in 159 T20Is.  

He now needs 98 runs to join an elite list comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Rahul Dravid.

Tendulkar tops the lists with 34,357 runs under his belt, followed by Virat Kohli with 27,673 runs, and Dravid with 24,064 runs.

The 38-year-old Rohit, who retired from T20Is and Test cricket, now plays in just one format. After the South Africa series, he is expected to feature in the ODI series against New Zealand at home.

 

Rohit will be heading into the South Africa series on the back of a solid hundred against Australia in Sydney. In the final game of the three-match ODI series, which India lost 1-2, he smashed an unbeaten 121 off 125 balls, helping his side register a consolation win. His knock contained 13 boundaries and three sixes.

Virat Kohli, who is also a single-format player now, will also return to action against the Proteas.

India, who suffered a 0-2 whitewash in the Test series, will be keen to bounce back in the white-ball format. 

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Rahul Or Pant? India Face Tricky ODI Selection Dilemma
Rahul Or Pant? India Face Tricky ODI Selection Dilemma
Will Gill Be Fit For South Africa T20Is?
Will Gill Be Fit For South Africa T20Is?
'I'm the only one who bowls at 150kph'
'I'm the only one who bowls at 150kph'
Embattled India look to regroup vs buoyant SA
Embattled India look to regroup vs buoyant SA
SMAT: Mhatre's hurricane ton guides Mumbai to easy win
SMAT: Mhatre's hurricane ton guides Mumbai to easy win

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Vegetarian Kebab Recipe

webstory image 2

Recipe: Paya

webstory image 3

11 Magical International Dark Sky Places

VIDEOS

Delhi-NCR air quality stays Very Poor; visuals from AIIMS show haze1:54

Delhi-NCR air quality stays Very Poor; visuals from AIIMS...

Majority of India defence equipment will be Indian in 10 years Rajesh Kumar Singh Defence Secretary1:58

Majority of India defence equipment will be Indian in 10...

Haryana CM Saini inaugurates Indias first all-in-one Tesla Center in Gurugram4:22

Haryana CM Saini inaugurates Indias first all-in-one...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO