PIX: Khawaja hits fighting 50 as England rock Australia

IMAGES from Day 1 of the 3rd Ashes Test played in Adelaide on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Usman Khawaja celebrates his half-century. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Usman Khawaja scored a defiant half-century as a late inclusion to the Australia team as the hosts pushed to 194 for five at tea on day one of the third Ashes Test against England on Wednesday.

Wicketkeeper Alex Carey was 48 not out, with number seven batter Josh Inglis on five after Khawaja was caught for 82 at deep square leg off the spin of Will Jacks, ending a 91-runpartnership with Carey.

IMAGE: England players celebrate after taking the wicket of Australia's Cameron Green. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Khawaja had been drafted in late at Adelaide Oval after Steve Smith was forced to withdraw due to vertigo. He was dropped when on three by Harry Brook in the slips, having nicked paceman Josh Tongue.

Australia resumed on 94 for two after lunch, having won the toss and opting to bat first.

IMAGE: Alex Carey dives to make his crease. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Marnus Labuschagne (18) and all-rounder Cameron Green (0) both threw away their wickets in three balls after lunch, with Brydon Carse catching both at midwicket off the bowling of Jofra Archer in near-identical dismissals.

IMAGE: England players celebrate the wicket of Travis Head. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Earlier, Australia were 94 for two at lunch on day one of the third Ashes Test against England on Wednesday after home captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat first on a sweltering morning at Adelaide Oval.

Number three batter Marnus Labuschagne was 19 not out,with Usman Khawaja on 41, the pair having built a partnership of 61 runs.

IMAGE: Usman Khawaja batted solidly to steady Australia before lunch. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Harry Brook dropped Khawaja on three in the slips after paceman Josh Tongue induced a thick edge off the left-hander.

Australia suffered a late blow, with Steve Smith ruled outdue to vertigo and replaced by Khawaja at number four.

IMAGE: Jofra Archer celebrates after taking the wicket of Jake Weatherald. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

England dismissed both Australia's openers in a six-ball burst before the first drinks break.

Jofra Archer removed JakeWeatherald for 18 with a fast bouncer, the left-hander miscuing a pull to give an easy catch behind the wicket to Jamie Smith.

Brydon Carse recovered from a poor start to have a driving Head caught for 10, with Zak Crawley diving to his left at short-cover to pluck a brilliant one-hander above the grass.