Home  » Cricket » Khawaja shuts out critics with defiant half-ton in Adelaide

Khawaja shuts out critics with defiant half-ton in Adelaide

December 17, 2025 11:34 IST

Usman Khawaja bats en route his half-ton

IMAGE: Usman Khawaja bats en route his half-ton. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Usman Khawaja proved reports of his demise as an international cricketer were greatly exaggerated as he scored a defiant half-century on Wednesday to steady Australia on day one of the third Ashes test against England.

 

Initially overlooked by selectors for the match at Adelaide Oval, a decision that triggered career obituaries in local newspapers, Khawaja was drafted into the line-up before the toss when Steve Smith was forced to withdraw due to vertigo.

Dropped in the slips when on three, Khawaja batted up to the cusp of tea before his 126-ball knock ended on 82 with a slog-sweep caught at deep square leg off the spin of Will Jacks.

Taking Smith's place at number four, Khawaja was pressed into action early when Jake Weatherald and Travis Head, the openers preferred ahead of him, were both caught before the first drinks break.

Usman Khawaja celebrates his half-century 

IMAGE: Usman Khawaja celebrates his half-century. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Recalled paceman Josh Tongue all but had his wicket early on, inducing a thick edge that flew to second slip but a late-reacting Harry Brook put down the regulation chance.

Khawaja held firm as Australia staggered to 94 for four, with Marnus Labuschagne and all-rounder Cameron Green falling in a three-ball burst straight after lunch.

A day before his 39th birthday, Khawaja raised his fifty with a single off Brydon Carse, prodded into the covers, and went on to build a 91-run partnership with wicketkeeper Alex Carey before Jacks struck to end their stand.

Australia were 185 for five when Khawaja walked off to a big ovation on a hot afternoon, and finished the session on 194 for five.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
