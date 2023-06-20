Ashes: Moeen's absence will be decisive on Day 5

IMAGE: Moeen Ali took two wickets in the first innings of the opening Ashes Test before injury his spinning finger. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/ Action Images via Reuters

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting has said spinner Moeen Ali's injury could have a massive impact on the result of the first Ashes Test against England, pointing out that England will have their backs against the wall if the wicket starts turning.

A century from Usman Khawaja (141) helped Australia reach 386 in reply to England's first-innings score of 393/8 declared.

After bowling England out for 273 just before tea on a fluctuating fourth day, Australia set about their 281 victory target serenely but ended the day wobbling on 107 for three.

In a setback for England, Moeen Ali was penalised for applying spray on his finger towards the end of day two.

Ali, who was called out of retirement for the Ashes, gave 147 runs in his 33 overs for a couple of wickets. The workload left him with a blister on his spinning index finger for which he had to apply a drying agent.

"I happened to be on air at the time, and I, like Moeen, did not know that rule," Ponting said, according to ICC.

"I thought it was that perspiration spray that some of the batsmen will put under their gloves to stop their hands sweating as much. I did not know what was going on, and obviously Moeen did not understand either, or he would not have done it," he said.

"But it is become pretty clear now why he was doing it and he is put his hand up and accepted that and copped the fine. With no malice intended, I just think he made a mistake, he is just owned up to it and it's time to move on.

"We saw the same thing happen with (Ravindra) Jadeja recently. So those two guys have made mistakes and I think everyone will now understand those rules a whole lot clearer and be pretty careful what they put on their hands," he added.

Ponting said Moeen's injury could have a big influence on the first Test result.

"We saw as the first innings went on...his bowling sort of dropped off a little bit and you could see that he was in a fair bit of pain. With this wicket playing the way that it is, it is going to take a lot of turn in the last two days. And if England have not got a spinner, then I think their backs are to the wall," Ponting added.

Former England captain and now a broadcaster, Nasser Hussain wrote in the Daily Mail: "I thought the challenge for Moeen Ali in this match would be a mental one. He would have asked himself whether he really needed all this, but actually it has been the physical challenge that has proved the barrier on his return. Moeen is simply not used to bowling such a volume of deliveries. Remember, he bowled more overs in the first innings here than he bowled in the Indian Premier League."