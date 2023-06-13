News
Ashes: His wicket-taking ability second-to-none: Aus Coach

Source: ANI
Last updated on: June 13, 2023 22:06 IST
IMAGE: Andrew McDonald backed Mitchell Starc for the upcoming Ashes. Photographs: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Australian head coach Andrew McDonald backed Mitchell Starc ahead of the Ashes series starting from June 16 at Edgbaston and said that his wicket-taking brings balance to the side.

"He has got a huge tour ahead of him and will play a huge role for us. The English side sets up slightly different as well. There are a few more left-handers. The wicket is going to be a bit different. I'm really happy with where Starcy is," the Australian coach said.

"Mitch went at a bit more than that and (what) he generally goes at but they (Scott Boland) complement each other really, really well. His wicket-taking ability is second-to-none. We've got to weigh all that up when we make decisions," McDonald said, according to cricket.com.au.

Selectors have to make some difficult decisions this week when they choose the final 11 of their bowling attack for Ashes Test.

 

Scott Boland, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood will compete for remaining slots with captain Pat Cummins an automatic selection.

Boland has never been selected in an Australian full-strength attack when the complete speed cartel is available, but he shined in the WTC Final and currently has 33 Test wickets at an average of 14.57.

