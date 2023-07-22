News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ashes Day 4 start delayed due to rain

Ashes Day 4 start delayed due to rain

July 22, 2023 16:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ashes

IMAGE: Spectators with umbrellas look on at the covers on the field during the rain delayed Day 4. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

The start of play was delayed on the fourth day of the fourth Test between England and Australia at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester on Saturday due to rain.

The outlook for the rest of the day is bleak, with Britain's Met Office predicting high chances of precipitation throughout the day, though there may be a brief rain-free spell in the afternoon.

 

Australia were 113-4 in their second innings at the close of play on Friday, trailing England by 162 runs after the hosts posted a colossal total of 592.

Australia lead the series 2-1, with the final Test of the five-match series to be played at the Oval in London next week.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Tilak Varma Begins Caribbean Adventure
Tilak Varma Begins Caribbean Adventure
Bairstow slams critics after big-hitting heroics
Bairstow slams critics after big-hitting heroics
PICS: Kohli puts India in command with 29th Test ton
PICS: Kohli puts India in command with 29th Test ton
Oppn to push for PM's statement on Manipur in Parl
Oppn to push for PM's statement on Manipur in Parl
FIFA women's WC: Japan, US score easy wins
FIFA women's WC: Japan, US score easy wins
Satwik-Chirag romp into Korea Open final
Satwik-Chirag romp into Korea Open final
Sacked minister attacks Gehlot over women's safety
Sacked minister attacks Gehlot over women's safety

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

King Kohli Ends 5 Year Drought

King Kohli Ends 5 Year Drought

How Kohli gets 'charged up' in challenging times...

How Kohli gets 'charged up' in challenging times...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances