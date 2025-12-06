HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Cricket » Cummins set for comeback in Adelaide Test

Cummins set for comeback in Adelaide Test

2 Minutes Read
December 06, 2025 13:54 IST

Pat Cummins

IMAGE: Pat Cummins missed the series-opener in Perth and the ongoing day-night match in Brisbane while recovering from a back injury. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

Australia captain Pat Cummins will be ready to return from injury for the third Ashes Test against England in Adelaide, the fast bowler said on Saturday.

Cummins missed the series-opener in Perth and the ongoing day-night match in Brisbane while recovering from a back injury.

"I'll have one more bowl tomorrow (in the nets) and then we'll go to Adelaide and have a bowl there. So barring any hiccups, I'll be good to go," Cummins told host broadcaster Fox Sports.

"The

body feels great."

Steve Smith has led Australia in Cummins's absence, with Scott Boland replacing him in the pace unit since Perth.

With fellow pacer Josh Hazlewood unlikely to be fit for Adelaide, Cummins will likely return at the expense of Brendan Doggett or Michael Neser.

 

Cummins was omitted from the second Test squad named a week before the Gabba test but confirmed media reports that selectors had seriously considered picking him before deciding it was too risky.

"It just felt a bit too acute at the end and didn't really feel fair on the other bowlers," he said.

"So we thought it didn't feel like the right Test match to take that risk -- so kick it down the road for a week."

Source: REUTERS
Australia bowled out for 511; take 177-run lead
Greaves savours 'special day' for West Indies
The Greatest Left-Arm Bowlers Of All Time
Rohit Recalls Barbados Bear-Hug With Kohli
Did Security Catch Gabba Pitch Invader?
