No political questions, please!

With Indian journalists pressing tough questions at successive press conferences, the continental body has now opted to clamp down on political lines of inquiry.

IMAGE: Defending champions India will take on Oman in their final fixture in Group A on Friday. Photograph: ACC/X

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has issued fresh guidelines barring journalists from asking political questions at press conferences in an apparent bid to diffuse the volatile situation that has persisted since the India-Pakistan match last Sunday.

Before India's customary media interaction on Thursday, addressed by spinner Kuldeep Yadav, an ACC media official requested the Indian media to “refrain from asking any political questions".

The move is seen as damage control, with the ACC media wing already under scrutiny for its handling of the controversy. UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem, for instance, was repeatedly quizzed over Pakistan's delayed arrival for a match earlier this week.

The flashpoint came when India captain Suryakumar Yadav declined to shake hands with Pakistan counterpart Salman Ali Agha at the toss. The Indian players also skipped post-match handshakes as a mark of respect to victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Meanwhile, a senior ICC board member questioned how Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) managed to skip a mandatory pre-match press conference despite being in training.

“If there is a contagious disease or if a team is in mourning, it is understandable. But how come Pakistan didn't attend the PC?” the official asked referring to the press briefing that did not take place before the Pakistan-UAE game.