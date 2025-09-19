HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » No political questions, please!

No political questions, please!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 19, 2025 00:05 IST

x

With Indian journalists pressing tough questions at successive press conferences, the continental body has now opted to clamp down on political lines of inquiry.

India

IMAGE: Defending champions India will take on Oman in their final fixture in Group A on Friday. Photograph: ACC/X

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has issued fresh guidelines barring journalists from asking political questions at press conferences in an apparent bid to diffuse the volatile situation that has persisted since the India-Pakistan match last Sunday.

Before India's customary media interaction on Thursday, addressed by spinner Kuldeep Yadav, an ACC media official requested the Indian media to “refrain from asking any political questions".

The move is seen as damage control, with the ACC media wing already under scrutiny for its handling of the controversy. UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem, for instance, was repeatedly quizzed over Pakistan's delayed arrival for a match earlier this week.

The flashpoint came when India captain Suryakumar Yadav declined to shake hands with Pakistan counterpart Salman Ali Agha at the toss. The Indian players also skipped post-match handshakes as a mark of respect to victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

With Indian journalists pressing tough questions at successive press conferences, the continental body has now opted to clamp down on political lines of inquiry.

 

Meanwhile, a senior ICC board member questioned how Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) managed to skip a mandatory pre-match press conference despite being in training.

“If there is a contagious disease or if a team is in mourning, it is understandable. But how come Pakistan didn't attend the PC?” the official asked referring to the press briefing that did not take place before the Pakistan-UAE game.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'If I don't take wickets, there'll be no place for me'
'If I don't take wickets, there'll be no place for me'
Nabi blitz fires Afghanistan to 169 vs Sri Lanka
Nabi blitz fires Afghanistan to 169 vs Sri Lanka
Ashwin set for India comeback at Hong Kong Sixes
Ashwin set for India comeback at Hong Kong Sixes
Suryakumar's leadership adds edge to India: Trott
Suryakumar's leadership adds edge to India: Trott
Why UAE Sacrificed Knock-Out Entry Against Pakistan
Why UAE Sacrificed Knock-Out Entry Against Pakistan

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Durga Mata Tempes Beyond India

webstory image 2

10 Affordable Perfumes For Women And Men

webstory image 3

The Top 10 Most Searched Insta Models

VIDEOS

Divya Khosla Kumar Dazzles in Traditional Indian Attire1:19

Divya Khosla Kumar Dazzles in Traditional Indian Attire

Symbol of Devotion: Squirrel Gets Special Place at Sri Ram Mandir1:22

Symbol of Devotion: Squirrel Gets Special Place at Sri...

Aisha Sharma's HOT new look is breaking the Internet0:38

Aisha Sharma's HOT new look is breaking the Internet

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV