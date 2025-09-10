HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Arshdeep's Gameplan For Asia Cup Opener!

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
September 10, 2025 08:58 IST

Arshdeep Singh

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh needs just more wicket to become the first Indian to complete 100 wickets in T20 Internationals. Photograph: BCCI

India's left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh prepared for the Asia Cup opening match against UAE by closely watching their batters practice in the nets in Dubai on Tuesday.

India, winners of the last edition of Asia Cup in the 50-overs format in 2023, are aiming to another major title to their cabinet after winning the T20 World Cup last year and the ICC Champions Trophy in March.

Hosts United Arab Emirates, who are led by T20 specialist Muhammed Waseem, sweated it out in the nets on eve of their match against India.

Arshdeep is India's leading wicket-taker in T20 Internationals with 99 wickets in 63 matches at an average of 18.30, with a best score of 4/9. He needs just more wicket to become the first Indian to complete a century of wickets in T20Is. 

He is also on course to become the fourth-fastest bowler to reach the milestone, Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan reached the milestone in just 53

matches.

 

The young pacer could also become the fastest pacer ever to complete a century of T20I wickets.

This year in three T20Is, he has taken four wickets at an average of 23.00, with best figures of 2/17.

India's next match is against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, September 14, followed by their final group stage match against Oman on September 19. 

The Super 4 phase of the competition will start from September 20, with the final scheduled on September 28.

