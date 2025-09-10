HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Guess How Much Hardik's Watch Costs!

Guess How Much Hardik's Watch Costs!

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 10, 2025 05:35 IST

x

Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: The RM 27-04 is an exceptionally rare watch. Photograph: Hardik Pandya/Instagram

Hardik Pandya turned heads off the field, wearing a jaw-dropping Richard Mille RM 27-04 watch during Asia Cup training, valued between Rs 15 crore and Rs 20 crore (Rs 150 million and Rs 200 million).

Being a limited edition with only 50 pieces ever made, the exact price isn't officially confirmed; The Times of India newspaper estimates it at Rs 20 crore, while watch enthusiasts Instagram handle WatchSpotter puts it around Rs 15 crore.

 

The RM 27-04 is an exceptionally rare watch, produced in collaboration with tennis legend Rafael Nadal. According to RichardMille.com, only 50 pieces of this edition have been ever made, making it one of the most exclusive watches in the world.

This isn't Hardik's first foray into high-end watches. Earlier this year, he was spotted wearing the Richard Mille RM 27-02, valued at around Rs 7 crore (Rs 70 milion), during key matches, reinforcing his reputation as one of cricket's most stylish and watch-savvy stars.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Is Asia Cup Only About India-Pakistan Game?
Is Asia Cup Only About India-Pakistan Game?
Asia Cup: Will Gill Replace Samson Or Varma?
Asia Cup: Will Gill Replace Samson Or Varma?
'Excited to play against Bumrah, Pandya'
'Excited to play against Bumrah, Pandya'
SKY's Slump: Worry For Team India?
SKY's Slump: Worry For Team India?
Asia Cup: India fret on extra spinner against UAE
Asia Cup: India fret on extra spinner against UAE

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Baby Prawns With Methi: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Animals & Birds Idioms You Should Know

webstory image 3

9 Countries With The Most McDonald's

VIDEOS

Tamannaah's Stunning Look Will Leave You Speechless!1:02

Tamannaah's Stunning Look Will Leave You Speechless!

'War Is Always Unpredictable': Army Chief on Operation Sindoor2:11

'War Is Always Unpredictable': Army Chief on Operation...

Nepal's parliament set on fire after PM resigns over anti-corruption protests1:03

Nepal's parliament set on fire after PM resigns over...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV