Guess How Much Hardik's Watch Costs!

IMAGE: The RM 27-04 is an exceptionally rare watch. Photograph: Hardik Pandya/Instagram

Hardik Pandya turned heads off the field, wearing a jaw-dropping Richard Mille RM 27-04 watch during Asia Cup training, valued between Rs 15 crore and Rs 20 crore (Rs 150 million and Rs 200 million).

Being a limited edition with only 50 pieces ever made, the exact price isn't officially confirmed; The Times of India newspaper estimates it at Rs 20 crore, while watch enthusiasts Instagram handle WatchSpotter puts it around Rs 15 crore.

The RM 27-04 is an exceptionally rare watch, produced in collaboration with tennis legend Rafael Nadal. According to RichardMille.com, only 50 pieces of this edition have been ever made, making it one of the most exclusive watches in the world.

This isn't Hardik's first foray into high-end watches. Earlier this year, he was spotted wearing the Richard Mille RM 27-02, valued at around Rs 7 crore (Rs 70 milion), during key matches, reinforcing his reputation as one of cricket's most stylish and watch-savvy stars.