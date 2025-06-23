HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Archer makes first-class comeback, eyes Test recall

Archer makes first-class comeback, eyes Test recall

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 23, 2025 14:04 IST

x

Jofra Archer

IMAGE: Jofra Archer, who has taken 42 wickets in 13 Tests, has not represented England in the longest format since February 2021. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

Jofra Archer made his first appearance in a first-class match in four years on Sunday in the County Championship as the 30-year-old quick continues his comeback from a spate of injuries and looks to play himself into a spot in the England Test squad.

 

Archer, who has taken 42 wickets in 13 Tests, has not represented England in the longest format since February 2021 as his career stalled due to fitness problems including elbow injuries and back issues that sidelined him for long periods.

His latest setback came only last month when a thumb injury ruled him out of the one-day international series against West Indies.

National team selector Luke Wright said last month that Archer could be in contention to play in England's second Test against India at Birmingham from July 2 and captain Ben Stokes has been left in no doubt about the bowler's desire to return.

"He's been absolutely desperate to put the white shirt back on," said Stokes last Thursday ahead of the first Test.

"He's had a torrid run with injuries, but he's managed a fair bit of white-ball cricket recently."

"The fact that we can now put a structure in place for his red-ball return is a great sign."

Batting at number 10, Archer scored 31 off 34 balls against Durham to help Sussex reach 322-9 at stumps on Sunday and he is likely to bowl later on Monday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'As valuable as Kohinoor': Legends rave about Bumrah
'As valuable as Kohinoor': Legends rave about Bumrah
Bumrah Continues His Love Affair With SENA!
Bumrah Continues His Love Affair With SENA!
'He's like Pant': Pujara's bold take on Brook
'He's like Pant': Pujara's bold take on Brook
'Can't cry about it': Bumrah reacts after Jaiswal drops 3
'Can't cry about it': Bumrah reacts after Jaiswal drops 3
Some said I will be finished in 8 months: Bumrah
Some said I will be finished in 8 months: Bumrah

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Strikes US Presidents Carried Out...

webstory image 2

Vegetable Koottu: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

World Productivity Day: 9 Most Productive Countries

VIDEOS

Anti-war protests flood US cities after strikes on nuclear sites4:48

Anti-war protests flood US cities after strikes on...

Gira waterfall turns majestic following incessant rain in Gujarat's Dang1:33

Gira waterfall turns majestic following incessant rain in...

Aamir Khan spotted with rumoured girlfriend Gauri Spratt at Airport0:41

Aamir Khan spotted with rumoured girlfriend Gauri Spratt...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD