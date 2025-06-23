Bumrah Continues His Love Affair With SENA!

The 5-83 against England in the first Test in Leeds was Jasprit Bumrah's 10th five-wicket haul in SENA nations, making him the first Indian bowler to do so.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah has so far taken 65 wickets in 15 home and away matches against England. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has continued his red-hot form, adding another fifer to his kitty to become the first Asian player with a cumulative tally of 150 wickets in South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia (SENA).

He achieved the milestone on Day 3 of the first Test against England in Leeds as India gained a narrow six-run lead in the first innings. Bumrah took 5-83 in 24.4 overs with an economy rate of 3.36.

This was Bumrah's 10th five-wicket haul in SENA nations, making him the first Indian bowler to do so. Two more fifers will see him overtaking Pakistan legend Wasim Akram, who has 11 in SENA countries. It was also Bumrah's third five-wicket haul against England in their backyard.

He also equalled former Indian skipper and legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev's feat of 12 five-wicket haul in away Tests. The 31-year-old Bumrah accomplished this incredible feat in his 34th Test while Kapil needed 66 matches to reach the milestone.

Now Bumrah has four five-wicket hauls in Australia, three each in England and South Africa and two in the West Indies.

Only two of his five-wicket hauls came at home.

Bumrah has a stunning record in England against the Three Lions, having taken 42 wickets in just 10 matches to be the best among the top-ten Indian bowlers in England. Out of 16 innings, only once has Bumrah gone wicketless against England at their home.

Overall, against England at home and away, Bumrah has taken 65 wickets in 15 matches, with best bowling figures of 6-45.