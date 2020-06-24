Archer delays joining England squad after taking COVID-19 test

June 24, 2020 16:03 IST

IMAGE: Jofra Archer underwent a precautionary test for COVID-19. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Fast bowler Jofra Archer has been delayed from joining the England squad after he underwent a precautionary test for COVID-19 when a member of his household felt unwell last weekend, the England and Wales Cricket Board said.

Archer was supposed to link up with the England team, who are going into isolation head of their Test series against West Indies, in Southampton on Tuesday.

“Archer, and members of his household, have tested negative for COVID-19,” the ECB said. “He will have a second test tomorrow (Wednesday), and if he tests negative, he will join up with the training group on Thursday.”

The first Test starts in Southampton on July 8 and Archer said on Monday that he was fit and ready for the three-match series after battling an elbow injury.