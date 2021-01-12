Last updated on: January 12, 2021 10:38 IST

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's baby girl. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vikas Kohi/Twitter

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed a daughter on Monday afternoon.

The first picture of their daughter is here!

Vikas Kohli, Virat's brother, took to Instagram to welcome the new member of the family and shared a picture of her tiny feet wrapped up in a white blanket.

'Happiness overboard... angel in the house,' Vikas captioned the pic.

'We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives,' the skipper posted on Monday.