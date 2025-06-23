HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » 50 year old gymnast's silver lining in Tashkent

50 year old gymnast's silver lining in Tashkent

1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 23, 2025 16:33 IST

x

Oksana Chusovitina

IMAGE: Oksana Chusovitina won gold in the team event at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics and competed at her eighth Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Uzbek gymnast Oksana Chusovitina celebrated her 50th birthday in remarkable fashion by winning silver in the vault at the Gymnastics World Challenge Cup in Tashkent on Friday.

Bulgarian Valentina Georgieva, 18, beat the former Olympic and world champion to claim gold while Uzbeki compatriot Shakhinabonu Yusufova took third place.

 

Chusovitina became the Soviet all-around champion at 13 and the world champion on floor in 1991. She won gold in the team event at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics and silver in the vault in Beijing 16 years later when she had temporarily switched her allegiance to Germany.

In 2021, Chusovitina defied the odds to compete at her eighth Olympic Games in Tokyo but following the opening day of the women's competition she bade a tearful farewell after failing to make the cut for the vault final.

 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

FIH Pro League: Woeful India stare at relegation
FIH Pro League: Woeful India stare at relegation
SEE: Neeraj Chopra's 88.16m Thunderbolt
SEE: Neeraj Chopra's 88.16m Thunderbolt
PIX: Paulino, Cherotich shine at Paris Diamond League meet
PIX: Paulino, Cherotich shine at Paris Diamond League meet
Neeraj Chopra upstages Weber for Paris Diamond crown
Neeraj Chopra upstages Weber for Paris Diamond crown
Wood hails 'game-changer' Bumrah as he rattles England
Wood hails 'game-changer' Bumrah as he rattles England

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Bollywood's 10 Maa-Beti Duos

webstory image 2

Strikes US Presidents Carried Out...

webstory image 3

Vegetable Koottu: 15-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Gira waterfall turns majestic following incessant rain in Gujarat's Dang1:33

Gira waterfall turns majestic following incessant rain in...

Flood situation worsens in West Bengal's Ghatal3:29

Flood situation worsens in West Bengal's Ghatal

Anti-war protests flood US cities after strikes on nuclear sites4:48

Anti-war protests flood US cities after strikes on...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD