SEE: Dada, Kaif and an iconic sweater!

IMAGE: Sourav Ganguly and Mohammed Kaif with Dada's iconic sweater from the famous NatWest Tri-series win in 2002. Photograph: Mohammed Kaif/X

Former India player Mohammad Kaif travelled down memory lane when he met his former skipper Sourav Ganguly at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday.

The duo was snapped with an iconic sweater when they met the Bengal Cricket Association office.

'Remembering Lords at Eden Gardens with Dada. Our captain took off the T shirt and waved it from the balcony after the Natwest final but the sweater is framed here. Always a pleasure meeting the great Sourav Ganguly,' Kaif tweeted on his X handle.

On July 13, 2002, the Indian cricket team achieved an extraordinary victory on foreign soil by defeating a formidable England side in their own backyard to clinch the Natwest Tri-Series, which also featured Sri Lanka.

Opting to bat first, England amassed a formidable 325/5 in their allotted 50 overs. Skipper Nasser Hussain led from the front with a magnificent knock of 115 runs off 128 balls, including 10 fours. He formed a crucial 185-run partnership with Marcus Trescothick, who unleashed a brutal assault with his 109 off just 100 deliveries, featuring seven fours and two sixes. Andrew Flintoff provided valuable support with a quickfire 40 off 32 balls.

India's bowlers endured a torrid time as England's aggressive batsmen spared no corner of Lord's. Zaheer Khan, with figures of 3/62, emerged as the pick of the Indian bowlers, although he faced some punishment as well.

Ashish Nehra (1/66) and Anil Kumble (1/54) also managed to claim wickets but struggled to contain the onslaught.

Chasing a daunting target of 326 runs to win the final, India faced doubts as they had often faltered in similar run-chases. Moreover, the young players in the team lacked significant big-match experience to settle nerves and execute a smooth chase.

IMAGE: Standing on the balcony at Lords in London, a bare-chested Sourav Ganguly swirls his shirt after Team India defeated England in the Natwest Trophy final. It remains one of the unforgettable images of Indian cricket. Photograph: PTI Photos from the Rediff Archives

However, the opening duo of Sehwag (45 off 49 balls, including seven fours) and Ganguly (60 off 43 balls, with 10 fours and a six) provided India with a blistering start, accumulating 106 runs in just 15 overs. Following the dismissals of both openers, India suffered a collapse with quick wickets falling. Ronnie Irani and Ashley Giles made breakthroughs, dismissing Sachin Tendulkar (14) and Rahul Dravid (5) respectively.

With India struggling at 146/5 in 24 overs and lacking experienced and recognized batsmen in the lineup, youngsters Yuvraj Singh and Kaif displayed maturity and responsibility. They formed a crucial sixth-wicket partnership of 121 runs before Collingwood dismissed Yuvraj for 69 off 63 balls, including nine fours and a six.

Kaif valiantly fought alongside the tailenders, forging a vital 47-run stand with Harbhajan Singh, who contributed a valuable 15 runs. Eventually, Kaif, along with Zaheer Khan (4*), guided India to a thrilling two-wicket victory with three balls to spare. Kaif emerged as the hero of the match, remaining unbeaten on 87 off just 75 balls, including six fours and two sixes.