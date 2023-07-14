Langer tipped for LSG Head Coach job after Flower leaves

IMAGE: Australian Andy Bichel, LSG's bowling coach, left, LSG Coach Zimbabwean Andy Flower, centre, and GT Batting Coach South African Gary Kirsten have a post match chat. Photograph: BCCI

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Friday parted ways with head coach Andy Flower after two seasons.

“Dear Andy, Today it’s farewell, but it’ll never be goodbye because you’ll always be one of our own. Thank you for everything! ,” the franchise wrote in the Twitter post.

'Thank you @LucknowIPL for all the memories. Thank you for making me the part of the Incredible journey. Distance can never separate the bond and love between the us. The #Lsg fans and the Uttar Pradesh will be always close to my heart ,' Flower tweeted.

According to reports, Justin Langer will replace Flower as LSG's Head Coach for next season.

Flower had joined the Australian camp as consultant ahead of the World Test Championship final against India last month.

He missed the start of the Ashes tour and linked up with the Australian team last week ahead of the third Ashes Test at Headingly.