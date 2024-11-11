Anderson to CSK? A match made in cricket heaven?

‘It would not surprise me if Jimmy Anderson ends up at Chennai’

IMAGE: The 42-year-old James Anderson, who retired from Test cricket earlier this year, surprised everyone by registering himself for the IPL for the first time. Photograph: James Anderson/X

Former England captain Michael Vaughan says he "won't be surprised" if retired pacer Jimmy Anderson ends up at Chennai Super Kings as the former champions prefer a fast bowler who can swing the ball.

The 42-year-old Anderson, who retired from Test cricket earlier this year, surprised everyone by registering himself for the IPL for the first time.

"You mention James Anderson, I would not be surprised if Jimmy Anderson ends up at Chennai Super Kings," Vaughan said on the 'Club Prairie Fire Podcast' which also featured former Australian great Adam Gilchrist.

"They are a team that like someone who can swing it inside the first few overs. They have always had a swinger, whether it is Shardul Thakur or someone else. It would not surprise me if Jimmy Anderson ends up at Chennai," Vaughan added.

The veteran pacer, who last played a T20 10 years ago in 2014, has never competed in a global franchise T20 league, prioritising red-ball cricket. He has a base price of Rs 1.25 crore for the mega auction.

Asked about the decision, the veteran pacer said he has listed himself for the auction to enhance his knowledge about the game.

"There is still definitely something in me that thinks like I can still play. I have never done the IPL; I have never experienced it and I think for a number of reasons I feel like I have more to give as a player," Anderson had said on a BBC Radio podcast last week.

"I have done a little bit of coaching since I have finished in the summer. I have been around the England team doing a bit of mentoring or whatever you like to call it," he said.

"I just think opening my eyes to something like that and experiencing it, sort of might help me grow my knowledge of the game and help further down the line," Anderson had said.

Over 1500 players have registered for the IPL mega auction, slated to take place on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah.