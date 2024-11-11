News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Anderson to CSK? A match made in cricket heaven?

Anderson to CSK? A match made in cricket heaven?

Source: PTI
November 11, 2024 20:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

‘It would not surprise me if Jimmy Anderson ends up at Chennai’

James Anderson

IMAGE: The 42-year-old James Anderson, who retired from Test cricket earlier this year, surprised everyone by registering himself for the IPL for the first time. Photograph: James Anderson/X

Former England captain Michael Vaughan says he "won't be surprised" if retired pacer Jimmy Anderson ends up at Chennai Super Kings as the former champions prefer a fast bowler who can swing the ball.

The 42-year-old Anderson, who retired from Test cricket earlier this year, surprised everyone by registering himself for the IPL for the first time.

"You mention James Anderson, I would not be surprised if Jimmy Anderson ends up at Chennai Super Kings," Vaughan said on the 'Club Prairie Fire Podcast' which also featured former Australian great Adam Gilchrist.

 

"They are a team that like someone who can swing it inside the first few overs. They have always had a swinger, whether it is Shardul Thakur or someone else. It would not surprise me if Jimmy Anderson ends up at Chennai," Vaughan added.

The veteran pacer, who last played a T20 10 years ago in 2014, has never competed in a global franchise T20 league, prioritising red-ball cricket. He has a base price of Rs 1.25 crore for the mega auction.

Asked about the decision, the veteran pacer said he has listed himself for the auction to enhance his knowledge about the game.

"There is still definitely something in me that thinks like I can still play. I have never done the IPL; I have never experienced it and I think for a number of reasons I feel like I have more to give as a player," Anderson had said on a BBC Radio podcast last week.

"I have done a little bit of coaching since I have finished in the summer. I have been around the England team doing a bit of mentoring or whatever you like to call it," he said.

"I just think opening my eyes to something like that and experiencing it, sort of might help me grow my knowledge of the game and help further down the line," Anderson had said.

Over 1500 players have registered for the IPL mega auction, slated to take place on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Anderson hails 'ridiculous' Kohli
Anderson hails 'ridiculous' Kohli
How Zaheer Khan influenced James Anderson
How Zaheer Khan influenced James Anderson
'Anderson is an addict of the art of bowling'
'Anderson is an addict of the art of bowling'
Manipur: 11 ultras killed in attack on police, CRPF
Manipur: 11 ultras killed in attack on police, CRPF
Youtuber murder: Pistols, phones seized from Dalla men
Youtuber murder: Pistols, phones seized from Dalla men
Women's ACT: Sangita's twin strike powers India to win
Women's ACT: Sangita's twin strike powers India to win
Murder trial to continue against Tytler in 1984 riots: HC
Murder trial to continue against Tytler in 1984 riots: HC

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this
Why Anderson, 42, registered for IPL mega auction
Why Anderson, 42, registered for IPL mega auction
Anderson embraces new role after emotional farewell
Anderson embraces new role after emotional farewell

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances