News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Anderson joins England as bowling mentor post retirement

Anderson joins England as bowling mentor post retirement

Source: ANI
July 17, 2024 14:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

James Anderson

IMAGE: James Anderson will be seen in a new role as he set to mentor the English bowling line-up for the rest of the two matches of the series. Photograph: Peter Cziborra / Reuters

Following his retirement from international cricket after the first Test at Lord's against the West Indies, former right-arm seamer James Anderson has joined the England side as the bowling mentor for the remaining two matches of the Test series.

The second Test between England and the West Indies will start from Thursday at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

 

From the second match of the series, Anderson will be seen in a new role as he set to mentor the English bowling line-up for the rest of the two matches of the series.

The fast bowler bid farewell to Test cricket on Friday as the third-highest wicket-taker to grace the game.

The 41-year-old took four wickets in the Test match to finish with 704 career scalps in the format, the third behind Muttiah Muralidaran and the late Shane Warne.

The hosts thumped the Caribbeans by an innings and 114 runs in the Test match. Some of the legends of the sport, both past and present, took to social media and acknowledged Anderson's contribution to cricket for over two decades.

Recapping the first Test match between England and the West Indies, Anderson took the first wicket of the day at Lord's sending back Joshua Da Silva to all but put an end to West Indies' fight.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Rohit reveals thought process during T20 WC final
Rohit reveals thought process during T20 WC final
Vote! Who Should Captain India In T20s?
Vote! Who Should Captain India In T20s?
'His Bowling In Final Was Extraordinary'
'His Bowling In Final Was Extraordinary'
Tuticorin cops fired at the behest of bizman: HC
Tuticorin cops fired at the behest of bizman: HC
Who Was The Best Dressed Ambani?
Who Was The Best Dressed Ambani?
Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Want To...
Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Want To...
Driven by mother; Panwar eyes Olympic glory
Driven by mother; Panwar eyes Olympic glory

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

What's Happened To Arjuna Ranatunga?

What's Happened To Arjuna Ranatunga?

'Hooper Was More Talented Than Tendulkar'

'Hooper Was More Talented Than Tendulkar'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances