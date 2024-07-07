Broad: 'Anderson is an addict of the art of bowling'

IMAGE: James Anderson has taken 700 Test wickets, behind only Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Australia's Shane Warne (708) on the all-time list. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Anderson, who so far has taken 700 wickets from 187 Tests, formed a formidable pair with Broad for over a decade keeping England a force to reckon with in home conditions.

"He loves the rhythm of running into bowl, the control of the technique of his action, the tactical side of whether he's bowling away swing, inswing, wobble seam," Broad wrote in his column for The Times.

"When you talk about professionals who have had longevity, you often talk about their dedication to training, their discipline in the gym and their diet.

"And of course, you don't play to 42 unless you have that, but the thing that makes him different is his genuine love of the art of what he does. Addict is generally used as a negative word, but I'd say he is an addict of the art of bowling," Broad wrote.

Furthermore, Broad said Anderson's ability to seam the ball in conditions across the globe, especially in the sub-continent, has not earned enough accolades.

The 41-year-old has bagged 92 wickets in Asia, the most by any English bowler in Test history.

"He doesn't get enough credit for his reverse swing, which has been crucial to his great record in the subcontinent. His line and length are so immaculate and that makes him lethal," Broad added.

"Dale Steyn was phenomenal and quicker than Jimmy, but Jimmy is certainly the best reverse-swing bowler I've played with and probably the best I've witnessed in the flesh outside of Steyn."

Broad, who has grabbed 604 wickets from 167 Tests, also lauded Anderson's ability to adapt.

"(His) ability to adapt and learn is why he has been so successful for so long. In professional sports, you have to be continually improving because there is always a younger bowler trying to get your shirt.

"It is that genuine love for the art of bowling that has made him want to improve and learn new deliveries. It's why he will go out at Lord's this week as England's greatest-ever bowler," concluded Broad.