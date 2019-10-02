News
Alyssa Healy smashes world record T20I score

Alyssa Healy smashes world record T20I score

October 02, 2019 14:43 IST

Alyssa Healy

IMAGE: Alyssa Healy celebrates scoring a century against Sri Lanka in the third T20 International. Photograph: Jason McCawley/Getty Images

Australia's Alyssa Healy smashed an unbeaten 148 off 61 balls to set a new world record for the highest individual score in women's Twenty20 internationals at the North Sydney Oval on Wednesday.

 

Healy reached her century in just 46 balls, the second fastest in the history, as Australia piled up 226 for two in the final game of the three-match series against Sri Lanka.

The 29-year-old opener reached the world record with a six in the penultimate over, eclipsing team mate Meg Lanning's previous mark of 133 not out set against England in July.

This time Lanning was cast in a supporting role as she admired the innings from the non-striker's end.

Having celebrated her 100th T20I two days ago, Healy knocked the stuffing out of the Sri Lanka's bowling attack and finished with 19 fours and seven sixes.

"It was just one of those days where everything seemed to come out of the middle, so I'll take that," Healy told Fox Cricket.

Source: source
© Copyright 2019 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
