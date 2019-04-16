All set for Rahul to set new record tonight

April 16, 2019 12:53 IST

Rajneesh Gupta previews Game 32 in IPL 12: Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals.

IMAGE: Will K L Rahul score a new record for Kings XI Punjab tonight? Photograph: BCCI

3:3 The head to head between the Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals at the I S Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

The overall record is 10:8 in favour of the Rajasthan Royals.

4 Number of consecutive fifties scored by Jos Buttler against Kings XI Punjab.

His last four scores against Punjab: 77, 51, 82 and 69

5 Number of run-outs effected by Kings XI Punjab fielders in IPL 2019 -- the joint-most by any side with the Delhi Capitals.

6 Number of runs K L Rahul needed to complete 1,000 runs for Kings XI Punjab.

If he reaches the mark tonight, Rahul will share the record of being the joint-second fastest to 1,000 for one team in the IPL, with Lendl Simmons.

Shaun Marsh holds the record of being the fastest, taking just 21 innings, also for Kings XI Punjab.

IMAGE: Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals Captains Ravichandran Ashwin, left, and Ajinkya Rahane. Photograph: BCCI

36 Number of wickets lost by Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2019 -- the fewest among all teams.

50.96 Percent of Kings XI Punjab's runs in IPL 2019 have been scored by Chris Gayle and K L Rahul.

Only one pair has contributed a higher percentage of runs for the team in this IPL -- 63.86% by David Warner and Jonny Bairstow for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

107.51 Steve Smith's strike-rate in IPL 2019 -- the lowest for any batsman scoring 150 or more runs in this edition.