Turning Point: Hardik's late cameo

April 16, 2019 08:54 IST

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya remained unbeaten on 37 from 16 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Hours after he was picked for India's World Cup team, Hardik Pandya's incredible power was on show at the Wankhede on Monday, April 15.

When 41 runs were needed from 24 balls, the Royal Challengers Bangalore dugout would have thought they were going to win their second game this IPL season.

But Hardik had other plans. He kept hitting a couple of boundaries per over to keep the pressure away from the hosts.

The drama unfolded when Mumbai needed 22 runs from the last 2 overs.

Pawan Negi bowled the penultimate over. He seemed to have things under control when he bowled the first dot ball, but that was the beginning of the end for RCB.

Hardik slammed Negi for two sixes and as many fours followed by a single on the final delivery to take Mumbai over the line with 6 balls to spare.

RCB Captain Virat Kohli's decision to bowl Negi and hold Navdeep Saini back didn't come off.

Hardik's finishing has hit a new level this IPL.