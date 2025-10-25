Alana King's magic seals India-Australia semifinal

IMAGE: Alana King produced a masterclass in control and guile. Photograph: ICC World Cup/X

Leg-spinner Alana King's spellbinding wizardry formed the cornerstone of Australia's seven-wicket triumph over South Africa as the defending champions concluded the Women's World Cup league stage firmly on top of the table in Indore on Saturday.

With the win, Australia secured the top spot in the league stage and will face hosts India in the semifinals at Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

India, even if they win against Bangladesh in their final league game on Sunday, can finish no higher than fourth.

King's (7/18 in 7 overs) artistry was on full display at the Holkar stadium as the wily leg spinner ran through South Africa's batting line-up with her maiden seven-wicket haul to bowl them out for a paltry 97 in just 24 overs.

The Australian batters then overhauled the target with 199 balls to spare.

King produced a masterclass in control and guile, showcasing why she remains one of the most skilful wrist-spinners in the modern game, returning with her career-best figures in women's ODIs.

Her effort not only marked the best-ever by an Australian bowler in WODIs but also the best individual bowling performance in a Women's World Cup match.

Chasing the modest target, Australia stumbled initially with opener Phoebe Litchfield (5) and veteran Ellyse Perry (0) falling early, as South African bowlers briefly extended the contest.

But with so little to chase, Beth Mooney (42) and Georgia Voll (38 not out) shared a 76-run stand to extend Australia's unbeaten run in the contest.

Earlier, King's victims included some of South Africa's biggest names -- Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon and Nadine de Klerk as she single-handedly ripped through the South African line up. Her seven overs included two maidens.

In a contest that will decide the league leader after the league stage, the dangerous Laura Wolvaardt (31) looked in imperious touch early on, cracking seven boundaries in the first six overs.

She took full advantage of Megan Schutt's wayward lines, dispatching four boundaries in one over, three of them exquisite off-side drives and one a fortuitous edge past the keeper.

But Wolvaardt's fluent innings came to an end when she miscued a shot off Schutt, with King completing a sharp diving catch at short mid-wicket. Soon after, Tazmin Brits' painstaking 19-ball six ended courtesy of Kim Garth, leaving South Africa stuttering.

From there, it was the Alana King show. Luus was the first to fall, attempting a big heave only to offer an easy catch to Annabel Sutherland at mid-on.

Four balls later, King lured Marizanne Kapp into a false stroke with a teasing delivery wide outside off; the all-rounder misjudged the flight and picked out Garth behind square, leaving the Proteas reeling at 43 for 4.

Sinalo Jafta (29) tried to inject some momentum, slamming three boundaries off Annabel Sutherland in the 15th over, but King's spell of wizardry was far from over.

She struck twice in quick succession in the 16th over, first uprooting Annerie Dercksen's off stump, then having Chloe Tryon caught by Ashleigh Gardner at mid-wicket for a golden duck.

Jafta continued to resist alongside Nadine de Klerk, finding five boundaries in a brief counterattack, but her defiance ended when King breached her defence to uproot her off stump, leaving South Africa's innings in complete disarray.

King then bowled a ripping leg-break that knocked Masabata Klaas off stump out of the ground.