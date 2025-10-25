HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
SHOCKING! Australian women cricketers molested in Indore

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
Last updated on: October 25, 2025 13:43 IST

Australia's players walk back to the pavilion at the break during the women's World Cup match against England at Holkar Cricket Stadium, in Indore, October 22, 2025.

IMAGE: Australia's players walk back to the pavilion at the break during the women's World Cup match against England at Holkar Cricket Stadium, in Indore, October 22, 2025. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary

Two Australian women cricketers, taking part in the ICC women's World Cup, were allegedly stalked and one of them molested by a motorcycle-borne man in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said on Saturday.

The police, on Friday, arrested the man involved in the incident that occurred on the Khajrana Road area on Thursday morning, an official said.

Sub-Inspector Nidhi Raghuvanshi said the two cricketers had stepped out of their hotel and were walking towards a cafe when a man on a motorcycle started following them.

He allegedly touched one of them inappropriately and rode off, she added.

 

The duo contacted their team security officer, Danny Simmons, who coordinated with local security liaison officers and dispatched a vehicle for assistance.

On getting information, Assistant Commissioner of Police Himani Mishra met the two players, recorded their statements and registered a First Information Report under section 74 (use of criminal force to outrage a woman's modesty) and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the MIG police station.

The official said that a bystander noted the suspect's motorcycle number, based on which the accused, Akil Khan, was apprehended.

"Khan has prior criminal cases registered against him, and an investigation is on in the case," she added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
