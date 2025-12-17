HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Ahead of T20 WC, SL bring on board former India fielding coach

Ahead of T20 WC, SL bring on board former India fielding coach

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read
Share:

December 17, 2025 15:54 IST

R Sridhar's appointment will be effective from December 11 to March 10, 2026

IMAGE: R Sridhar's appointment will be effective from December 11 to March 10, 2026. Photograph: R Sridhar/Instagram

Sri Lanka Cricket on Wednesday appointed former India fielding coach R Sridhar in a similar role with their national side until the end of the T20 World Cup, to be held in February-March next year.

 

Sridhar, who was India's fielding coach from 2014 to 2021, also held a 10-day specialised fielding camp at Sri lanka's National High Performance Centre earlier this year.

"Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) wishes to announce the appointment of R. Sridhar as the Fielding Coach of the Sri Lanka National Team, until the completion of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup," SLC said in a release.

"A BCCI Level 3 qualified Coach, Sridhar was the Fielding Coach of the India National Men's Team from 2014 to 2021 covering over 300 international matches."

"He will now focus on enhancing the fielding standards of the Sri Lanka National Team and work with the players during the upcoming tours involving Pakistan and England, followed by preparations for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup," it added.

Sridhar's appointment will be effective from December 11 to March 10, 2026, a period which also includes the national team's assignments against Pakistan and England followed by the T20 World Cup, which the island nation is co-hosting with India.

"My role is not to impose a system, but to nurture an environment where athleticism, awareness, and pride in the field can grow naturally. Fielding thrives when players feel connected to the ball, to each other, and to the moment," Sridhar said.

"Sri Lanka's traditional strengths -- quick hands, sharp reflexes, and fearless intent, can be further enhanced by creating realistic, game-like learning environments," he added.

 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Sarfaraz's gratitude-filled note to CSK after mini-auction
Sarfaraz's gratitude-filled note to CSK after mini-auction
Khawaja shuts out critics with defiant half-ton in Adelaide
Khawaja shuts out critics with defiant half-ton in Adelaide
I couldn't stop crying: IPL's new teen 'crorepati'
I couldn't stop crying: IPL's new teen 'crorepati'
Shocking! Players Unsold At IPL Auction
Shocking! Players Unsold At IPL Auction
PSG's Dembele is FIFA men's player of the year!
PSG's Dembele is FIFA men's player of the year!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Quick Facts About Rajinikanth

webstory image 2

7 Delicious But Healthy Spinach Recipes

webstory image 3

5 Ways To Protect Your Hair From Winter Damage

VIDEOS

Standing Ovation for PM Modi in Ethiopian Parliament1:22

Standing Ovation for PM Modi in Ethiopian Parliament

After Jordan King, Ethiopian PM drives PM Modi in his car in special gesture0:11

After Jordan King, Ethiopian PM drives PM Modi in his car...

SPOTTED: Virat-Anushka at Mumbai Airport 0:56

SPOTTED: Virat-Anushka at Mumbai Airport

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO