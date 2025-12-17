HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
I couldn't stop crying: IPL's new teen 'crorepati'

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
December 17, 2025 12:32 IST

Kartik Sharma was bought for 14.20 crore by Chennai Super Kings at the IPL mini auction on Tuesday

Photograph: CSK/Instagram

Kartik Sharma was overcome with emotion after Chennai Super Kings stunned the auction room by securing the 19 year old for a staggering Rs 14.20 crore at the IPL 2026 mini auction in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

 

The five-time champions not only backed the young wicketkeeper-batter from Rajasthan but also rewrote the record books. Kartik, who entered the auction at a base price of Rs 30 lakh, became the joint most expensive uncapped player in IPL history alongside Uttar Pradesh all-rounder Prashant Veer, for whom CSK paid an identical amount.

"When the bidding started, I was scared I might miss out. But as the bid kept going up, I started crying," Kartik told JioHotstar.

"Even after it ended, I couldn't stop. I was overwhelmed with emotion and happiness, I honestly don't know how to put it into words," he added.

The bidding began with Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants showing early interest, before Kolkata Knight Riders entered the contest. MI soon dropped out, but KKR and LSG pushed the price up to Rs 2.80 crore.

That was when CSK stepped in. The numbers climbed rapidly, touching Rs 13.20 crore before KKR exited and Sunrisers Hyderabad joined the fray. In the end, it was CSK who had the final word, sealing the deal at Rs 14.20 crore.

While the moment belonged to Kartik, he was quick to acknowledge those who helped him reach it.

“A special thank you to all my family members & friends, without their support, I don't think I would have reached this stage,” he said.

“My entire family is very happy, everyone is celebrating and dancing. I'm extremely excited to play alongside Mahendra Singh Dhoni and learn from him.”

REDIFF CRICKET
