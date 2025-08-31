HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Modi pens heartfelt letter for Cheteshwar Pujara

Modi pens heartfelt letter for Cheteshwar Pujara

Source: PTI
Last updated on: August 31, 2025 17:54 IST

Puja and Cheteshwar Pujara with Prime Minister N D Modi on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. 

IMAGE: Puja and Cheteshwar Pujara with Prime Minister N D Modi on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Photograph: Cheteshwar Pujara/X

Cheteshwar Pujara's dogged style of play was a reminder of Test cricket's beauty, wrote Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a glowing tribute to India's batting mainstay who recently retired from all forms of cricket.

Pujara had announced his retirement last Sunday, ending a remarkable 103-Test career.

"In an age dominated by shorter formats of cricket, you were a reminder of the beauty of the longer format of the game. Your unflappable temperament and ability to bat long hours with great concentration made you the fulcrum of the Indian batting line-up," wrote Modi in a letter to Pujara.

The former India number three posted the copy of the letter on social media and thanked the prime minister for his warm words.

 

"Your outstanding cricketing career is dotted with moments of remarkable skill and resolve, especially in challenging conditions overseas.

"For example, fans will always remember instances like the Tests in Australia, when you laid the foundation for India's historic first-ever series win on Australian soil!

"Standing tall against one of the most potent bowling attacks, you showed what it meant to shoulder responsibility for the team," Modi wrote referring to Pujara's pivotal role in back- to-back series wins in Australia in 2018 and 2021.

PM Modi's letter to Cheteshwar Pujara

IMAGE: PM Modi's letter to Cheteshwar Pujara. Photograph: Kind courtesy Cheteshwar Pujara/X

Modi also lauded Pujara's commitment to domestic cricket.

"Your passion for the game was also reflected in the fact that even while being an international cricketer, you made it a point to play first-class cricket, whether it was for Saurashtra, or abroad.

"Your long association with Saurashtra cricket and your contribution to putting Rajkot on the cricketing map will remain a source of immense pride for every youngster in the region," added the PM.

Pujara in his response wrote: "I was honoured to receive a letter of appreciation on my retirement from our Honourable Prime Minister.

"The warm sentiments expressed are much appreciated. While I venture into my second innings, I cherish every memory on the field, and all the love and appreciation I have received. Thank you Sir."

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
