'Against straight balls...': Bangar's warning for Gill

IMAGE: Sanjay Bangar explained that while Shubman Gill has looked comfortable playing balls outside the off-stump, his performance against straight deliveries has been less convincing. Photograph: BCCI

Shubman Gill's vulnerability to straight deliveries is an area of concern, former national batting coach Sanjay Bangar said on Wednesday.

Gill has managed 32 runs in three games in the ongoing T20I series against South Africa. But more than the quantum of runs, what Bangar found worrisome is opener's strike rate which drops noticeably against deliveries pitched on a straight line.

Speaking on Game Plan on JioStar, Bangar explained that while Gill has looked comfortable playing balls outside the off-stump, his performance against straight deliveries has been less convincing.

"In the beginning, his footwork was very positive. But if you remove three or four boundaries over 28 games, the issue has been on straighter lines. Against straight deliveries, his strike rate has fallen quite low," Bangar said, urging the young opener to improve his footwork to counter this weakness.

"Outside the off stump, his strike rate is good, but there have been a few edges as well. Overall, he has scored runs, but straight-line play is something he will want to improve.

"In the second (T20) game (against South Africa), the ball that got him out was a very good delivery. It could have dismissed any batter. His footwork has improved, and if he continues to play with clear footwork, he will be able to hit the same shots consistently, like the three or four boundaries we've seen."

Abhishek's aggressive mindset lauded

Bangar praised young opener Abhishek Sharma for his attacking approach, particularly his ability to hit big sixes over the covers.

The former batting coach noted that Abhishek's high backlift and powerful swing give him excellent reach, enabling him to clear the infield with ease.

"His attacking mindset is a key factor. He has the ability to strike the ball cleanly, especially over the covers, which is a special skill," Bangar added.



Hardik Pandya's dual impact



Bangar also lauded Hardik Pandya's all-round contributions, highlighting the all-rounder's ability to dominate with both bat and ball.

As a batter, Pandya's wide base and deep stance allow him to generate power on all sides of the field.

With the ball, his fuller deliveries at around 132-133 kmph, along with his swing and yorkers, have made him a crucial asset for India.

"Pandya's versatility provides India with a great balance," said Bangar.