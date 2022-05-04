News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » After three decades, Gavaskar returns Mumbai plot alloted for academy

After three decades, Gavaskar returns Mumbai plot alloted for academy

Source: PTI
May 04, 2022 12:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Gavaskar has now returned the plot to the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) after the latter's eight-month-long deliberations and meetings with partners of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi in the state, the official said.

IMAGE: Sunil Gavaskar has now returned the plot to the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) after the latter's eight-month-long deliberations and meetings with partners of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi in the state, the MHADA official said. Photograph: PTI

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has returned a government plot that was allotted to him 33 years ago, in Mumbai, to set up a cricket academy, an official from the Maharashtra housing agency MHADA said on Wednesday.

State Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad had last year expressed displeasure over Gavaskar not utilising the plot in suburban Bandra, where a cricket academy was proposed, even after 30 years of the allotment.

 

Gavaskar has now returned the plot to the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) after the latter's eight-month-long deliberations and meetings with partners of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi in the state, the official said.

Awhad also confirmed that Gavaskar had written a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, informing that he could not set up a cricket academy on the Bandra plot given to him years ago.

Earlier, Gavaskar along with batting legend Sachin Tendulkar had approached Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray with a plan to develop the academy, but it did not materialise.

The MHADA, which comes under Awhad's ministry, had requested Gavaskar to return the unused plot.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Why did Rashid check Livingstone's bat?
Why did Rashid check Livingstone's bat?
Why GT skip Hardik opted to bat first vs PBKS
Why GT skip Hardik opted to bat first vs PBKS
'We wanted to get out of our comfort zone'
'We wanted to get out of our comfort zone'
Raj tweets Bal Thackeray's video on loudspeakers
Raj tweets Bal Thackeray's video on loudspeakers
How Shah Rukh, Salman Celebrated Eid
How Shah Rukh, Salman Celebrated Eid
Hanuman Chalisa row: MP-MLA couple gets bail
Hanuman Chalisa row: MP-MLA couple gets bail
Punjab bowlers 'stick to plan' in win over Gujarat
Punjab bowlers 'stick to plan' in win over Gujarat

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Maha minister miffed with Gavaskar over Mumbai plot

Maha minister miffed with Gavaskar over Mumbai plot

Preity Cheers PBKS Win

Preity Cheers PBKS Win

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances