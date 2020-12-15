After revised sched, Windies to tour Bangladesh next month

Source:

December 15, 2020 21:04 IST

IMAGE: The Windies will travel to Bangladesh for three ODIs and a two-Test series. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images for ECB

West Indies' tour of Bangladesh next month for two Tests and three one-dayers was on Tuesday approved "in principle" by CWI "subject to the finalisation of the medical and logistical details".

According to the "revised draft tour schedule" issued by Cricket West Indies (CWI), the tour begins with an ODI in Dhaka on January 20, followed by matches on January 22 (Dhaka) and 25 (Chittagong).

The two Tests will be played from February 3 to 7 and February 11 to 15 in Chittagong and Dhaka respectively.

The announcement meant that the T20 International part of the tour which was scheduled earlier could have been shelved.

"The Board of Directors of Cricket West Indies (CWI) has approved in principle the tour of Bangladesh, subject to the finalization of the medical and logistical details within the tour Memorandum of Understanding (MOU)," CWI said in a statement.

"The approval in principle was made following a recommendation from CWI's Medical Advisory Committee (MAC), having received a detailed report from the pre-tour visit of Bangladesh by CWI Director and Member of the CWI and ICC MAC, Dr Mansingh and Security Manager, Paul Slowe," it added.

It further said that the CWI will continue discussions with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the West Indies Players' Association (WIPA) to fine-tune the various arrangements in order to ensure the health and safety of the players and team management unit.