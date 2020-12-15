News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » After revised sched, Windies to tour Bangladesh next month

After revised sched, Windies to tour Bangladesh next month

Source: PTI
December 15, 2020 21:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Windies will travel to Bangladesh for three ODIs and a two-Test series

IMAGE: The Windies will travel to Bangladesh for three ODIs and a two-Test series. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images for ECB

West Indies' tour of Bangladesh next month for two Tests and three one-dayers was on Tuesday approved "in principle" by CWI "subject to the finalisation of the medical and logistical details".

According to the "revised draft tour schedule" issued by Cricket West Indies (CWI), the tour begins with an ODI in Dhaka on January 20, followed by matches on January 22 (Dhaka) and 25 (Chittagong).

 

The two Tests will be played from February 3 to 7 and February 11 to 15 in Chittagong and Dhaka respectively.

The announcement meant that the T20 International part of the tour which was scheduled earlier could have been shelved.

"The Board of Directors of Cricket West Indies (CWI) has approved in principle the tour of Bangladesh, subject to the finalization of the medical and logistical details within the tour Memorandum of Understanding (MOU)," CWI said in a statement.

"The approval in principle was made following a recommendation from CWI's Medical Advisory Committee (MAC), having received a detailed report from the pre-tour visit of Bangladesh by CWI Director and Member of the CWI and ICC MAC, Dr Mansingh and Security Manager, Paul Slowe," it added.

It further said that the CWI will continue discussions with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the West Indies Players' Association (WIPA) to fine-tune the various arrangements in order to ensure the health and safety of the players and team management unit.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Gavaskar's pick: Pant over Saha; Gill over Shaw
Gavaskar's pick: Pant over Saha; Gill over Shaw
What's made Hardik and Agastya smile?
What's made Hardik and Agastya smile?
Steve Smith misses net session due to sore back
Steve Smith misses net session due to sore back
India readies for Covid-19 vaccine storage
India readies for Covid-19 vaccine storage
Ambani says will provide tech for vaccination drive
Ambani says will provide tech for vaccination drive
Moody back with SRH, this time as director of cricket
Moody back with SRH, this time as director of cricket
Farm laws have been welcomed in many states: Tomar
Farm laws have been welcomed in many states: Tomar

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

'India look more settled than Australia'

'India look more settled than Australia'

Jadeja returns to team, celebrates birthday

Jadeja returns to team, celebrates birthday

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use