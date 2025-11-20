After 11 years, PBKS finally feel 'unstoppable'

IMAGE: Captain-coach combine of Shreyas Iyer and Ricky Ponting scripting a remarkable turnaround that took PBKS to their first final in 11 seasons. Photograph: BCCI

Punjab Kings have come a long way in a matter of one season, so much so that co-owner Ness Wadia feels his 'settled' team doesn't even need to go into the IPL auction next month.

The stability in the squad is a far cry from the situation last season when they retained just two players, leaving them with a whopping Rs 110.5 crore to spend at the auction. The lack of a strong and stable core had forced them to go on a shopping spree even in the seasons before.

All of that seems to have changed drastically in 12 months with the captain-coach combine of Shreyas Iyer and Ricky Ponting scripting a remarkable turnaround that took PBKS to their first final in 11 seasons.

With Rs 11.5 crore in their kitty and just four slots to fill ahead of the 2026 edition, PBKS management would be happy to be mere spectators for the majority of the auction in Abu Dhabi.

Releasing Glenn Maxwell was on expected lines while the unavailability of Josh Inglis for the majority of the upcoming season forced Ponting to let him go. The Indian players released -- Praveen Dubey, Kuldeep Sen and Vishnu Vinod -- were not part of their first eleven.

Speaking to PTI, Wadia gave due credit to Iyer and Ponting on building a formidable side before saying the goal remains to win the elusive IPL trophy.

"We've tried to build a culture of togetherness. And all the players, even those who we've released, we do so with a heavy heart. We have a good balance and great leaders in Shreyas and Ricky. We don't even really need to go into the auction. But we will to see how to solidify what we already have, which is a very solid team," said Wadia.

"The mega auction for us in Jeddah last year was very crucial. Now that we have Ricky and Shreyas working together with all their very valuable support staff, we're very comfortable with where we are."

"We're really in a position to keep challenging, not only like we did last year, but for many years to come. The job is not done yet as the goal was always to win the IPL."

Having inspired many with their brand of cricket last season, how tough would it be to do it all over again in pursuit of that trophy?

"So our objective was to really get us into a position to be able to challenge and be the best of the best. Season one, we've done it. We have to repeat that again and make sure that we do that consistently," said Wadia.

When asked what stood out for him in the team's approach last season after seasons of disappointment, Wadia said the squad's biggest success was gaining a new audience with their attractive play.

"They brought a different new game and backed their instincts and it was fun to watch. I loved watching us. And I know a lot of people loved watching us as well. Some of my friends and family who never watch cricket, they enjoyed watching us play. They captured the minds and hearts of everyone."

"Having said that, nothing succeeds like winning. Everyone loves a winner and that is what we would be working towards this season," Wadia concluded.