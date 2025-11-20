Harbhajan's Surprise Handshake With Pakistan's Dahani

IMAGE: Harbhajan Singh shakes hands with Shahnawaz Dahani after the Abu Dhabi 10 match on Wednesday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Screengrab via X

In a departure from the recent tensions between India and Pakistan cricketers, Harbhajan Singh was seen shaking hands with Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani during the Abu Dhabi T10 League in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.



Harbhajan-led Aspin Stallions suffered a narrow four-run defeat against Northern Warriors with Dahani picking up 2/10 in two overs in the 10-over contest.



Harbhajan, who was run out off the last ball, shared a warm handshake with Warriors' Dahani after the match.



This was in sharp contrast to the Indian cricketers' recent policy of not shaking hands with Pakistan players during the Asia Cup in September.

Last week, India A and Pakistan Shaheens players avoided handshakes before the start of their match in the ongoing Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament in Doha.

The India women's team also adopted the no handshake approach during the women's World Cup match against Pakistan in Colombo last month.



Harbhajan was part of the Indian Legends team, who pulled out of their match against Pakistan in the World Championship of Legends Cricket in Birmingham in July after relations between the countries further worsened after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

India had refused to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy this year and played all their matches, including the March 9 final, in Dubai.