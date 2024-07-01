News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Afridi slams Babar, praises Rohit's leadership

Afridi slams Babar, praises Rohit's leadership

Source: PTI
July 01, 2024 18:38 IST
Rohit Sharma

Photograph: Kind Courtesy ICC ODI World Cup/X

Former Pakistan allrounder Shahid Afridi has praised the body language of India skipper Rohit Sharma during the team's title-winning run in the T20 World Cup while questioning Babar Azam's leadership during the recently-concluded cricket carnival in the Americas.

India emerged champions following their thrilling seven-run victory against South Africa in Bridgetown, Barbados, which made them the proud holders of the trophy for the second time, while Pakistan could not make it to the Super 8s after being stunned by newcomers the United States and arch-rivals India in the Group stage.

 

"Look, the role of a leader is always very important. The body language of the leader becomes the body language of the team. The leader has to set an example. Take Rohit Sharma as an example," said Afridi, a veteran of 398 ODIs and 99 T20Is.

Afridi said Rohit instils a sense of self-belief in his team with his aggressive style of play.

"Now, look at his (Rohit's) game and his style of playing; the lower-order batsmen who come in are all confident because the captain likes to play aggressive and attacking cricket. So, I always believe that the role of the captain is very important," added Afridi.

Afridi, the father-in-law of Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, said the Pakistan Cricket Board should give the national selection committee the authority to appoint the team captain.

"I don't know what the PCB chairman has in mind now and I am also waiting to see what changes will be made but I have always supported the team and will keep doing that."

"I am also waiting to see what these changes will be. A positive decision needs to be made, and the changes shouldn't just be superficial. The real issue lies at the grassroots level of our cricket. Our product is weak at the grassroots level, and if we invest there, good players will emerge," he added. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
