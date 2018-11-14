Afridi says Pak doesn't need Kashmir, clarifies later

November 14, 2018 23:29 IST

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi courted controversy on Wednesday by stating that Pakistan cannot take care of its four provinces, it does not need Kashmir.

He later went on to clarify his stance, tweeting that his words were taken out of context.

Shahid Afridi is not new to making controversial statements about Kashmir. Photograph: PTI/File Shahid Afridi is not new to making controversial statements about Kashmir.

In a video clip, credited to ARY News, Afridi is heard saying: “Kashmir koi issue nahi hai. Main kehta hoon, Pakistan ko nahi chahiye Kashmir, India ko bhi na do. Nahi chahiye Pakistan ko. Pakistan se yeh chaar soobeh nahi sambhal rahel. Aap India ko bhi na do. Pakistan ko nahi chahiye Kashmir. Kashmir ko apna freedom do. (Kashmir is a non-issue. Pakistan does not need Kashmir. Pakistan can’t even manage its four provinces. Pakistan does not want Kashmir. Don’t give it to India too. Let Kashmir be independent.)”.

Later in the day, Afridi tweeted; “My comments are being misconstrued by Indian media! I'm passionate about my country and greatly value the struggles of Kashmiris. Humanity must prevail and they should get their rights.

“My clip is incomplete & out of context as what I said before that is missing. Kashmir is unresolved dispute & under brutal Indian occupation. It must be resolved as per UN resolution. Myself along with every Pakistani support Kashmiri freedom struggle. Kashmir belongs to Pakistan,'” he tweeted.

This is not the first time Afridi has made comments on Kashmir.

Earlier this year, he had tweeted his concern over clashes between locals and security forces in Shopian and Anantnag following the encounters of 12 terrorists in the Valley and tagged the United Nations in that post.