Afridi ruled out of PSL 6 due to back injury

May 24, 2021 22:36 IST

IMAGE: Multan Sulltans' Shahid Afridi played four matches of the Karachi leg of the franchise in PSL 6. Photograph: Kind courtesy Multan Sultans/Twitter

Multan Sultans star all-rounder Shahid Afridi has been ruled out of the Abu Dhabi leg of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six due to a back injury.

The former Pakistan captain was training in Karachi for the upcoming tournament matches when he experienced pain in his lower back following which he was examined by a doctor who has advised him complete rest.

Shahid, who appeared in Sultans' four Karachi-leg matches, has been replaced by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's left-arm-spinner Asif Afridi who would be joining the Sultans squad in Abu Dhabi.

"While training for the remainder of the HBL Pakistan Super League 6, I felt lower back pain and had to consult a doctor. Unfortunately, I have been advised to rest and can no longer accompany my team Multan Sultans for the Abu Dhabi-leg," said Afridi in the PSL release.

"I am disappointed that I would be sitting out of the tournament, but my best wishes, support and prayers are with the team to take the trophy," he added.

Meanwhile, Islamabad United have roped in left-handed batsman Umar Amin and West Indies opener Brandon King. The latest additions mean they have now have a complete 20-player squad.

Peshawar Zalmi have added Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Sameen Gul and Khalid Usman as reserve players in their squad.

Nortje, Markram among players nominated for CSA top awards

Pacer Anrich Nortje and batsman Aiden Markram were among the names nominated for Cricket South Africa's (CSA) player of the year award, with the fast bowler featuring in the ODI as well as the Test list.

Besides Markram and Nortje, South Africa's limited-overs captain Temba Bavuma and top-order batsman batsman Rassie van der Dussen have been nominated in the men's player of the year category.

Markram, Nortje, Bavuma were joined by Test skipper Dean Elgar in the nominations for the Test player of the year award.

As far as the ODI Cricketer of the Year goes, experienced hard-hitting batsman David Miller, all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo and van der Dussen have been nominated, besides Nortje.

The nominees for T20 cricketer of the year award are Janneman Malan, Markram, spinner Tabraiz Shamsi and van der Dussen.

All-rounder Shabnim Ismail led the nominees for the women's cricketer of the year award, a nomination list which also included hard-hitting batter Lizelle Lee, leg-spinning all-rounder Sune Luus and opener Laura Wolvaardt.

The nominees for women's T20 cricketer of the year are Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Shabnim Ismail and Sune Luus.

In the women's ODIs player of the year list, the nominees are Shabnim Ismail Marizanne Kapp, Lizelle Lee and Laura Wolvaardt.

CSA has also approved a new award named after one of their greats: The Makhaya Ntini Power of Cricket award.

"It is my great pleasure and privilege to congratulate all the nominees as we celebrate the achievements of both our Proteas men's and Momentum Proteas women's squads," said CSA acting executive Pholetsi Moseki.

The winners will be declared on May 31.

"It has been a challenging year in the new normal resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and we must also thank our outstanding medical team for making cricket possible at both international and domestic level," Moseki added.